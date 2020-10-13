Mitt Romney Laughably Equates Trump’s Politicization of DOJ, Attacks on Gov. Whitmer with Pelosi Tearing Up Trump’s SOTU Speech

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) decided to tweet some “thoughts” on the current state of politics in America while most people were watching day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In one line, Romney condemned President Donald Trump for politicizing the Department of Justice, condemned Trump for calling for the prosecutions and jailings of political opponents up to and including Barack Obama, condemned Trump for calling Sen. Kamala Harris a “monster,” and condemned Trump for attacking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Twitter after the FBI foiled a kidnapping plot by right-wing domestic terrorists (in a state that the president publicly called for the LIBERATION of). In the next line, Romney got mad about Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech and got mad about Keith Olbermann’s ridiculous YouTube show.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election. But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation—let alone the birthplace of modern democracy,” Romney began.

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020

Seriously, just read the examples of condemnable things that Romney lists:

The President calls the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate “a monster”; he repeatedly labels the Speaker of the House “crazy”; he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her. Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own—though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others. Pelosi tears up the President’s State of the Union speech on national television. Keith Olbermann calls the president a “terrorist.” Media on the left and right amplify all of it.

It goes without saying that there is no equivalency, but Romney refused to take a firm stance condemning one of these things without condemning the other; he placed them side by side.

Romney went on to suggest that the above-described “rabid attacks” have equal potential to spur “conspiracy mongers” and “haters” into violent action.

“It is time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes. Parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that,” Romney concluded.

Many Americans are doubtless “troubled” that this is Romney’s assessment of the way things are, considering he was the only Republican senator who said that Trump was “guilty” of an impeachable offense for which he should be removed from office.

