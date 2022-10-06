WATCH LIVE: Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Trial

Darrell Eugene Brooks, 40, stands trial for the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy last year. Accused of being the driver who plowed a red Ford Escape SUV into a crowd of people, he faces dozens of charges. First and foremost are six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna “Lee” Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. You can watch in the player above.

Other charges are six counts of hit and run resulting in death, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of felony bail jumping, and two counts of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse.

He recently walked back his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Just a week before trial, he fired his attorneys in order to represent himself, despite Judge Jennifer Dorow‘s warnings that he faced a stiff challenge as a pro se defendant opposing veteran prosecutors. But Brooks, who long voiced frustration with his lawyers, was committed to this train of actions.

He has engaged in a constant back and forth with Dorow, calling into question her credibility, her rulings, and even her word choice on legal matters. Finding him disruptive, she often kicked him out of court during jury selection. That left them linked by only livestream footage, with Dorow often muting him as he continued to speak out.

He refused to even accept paperwork.

Judge prints off paperwork and has a deputy give to Brooks who immediately puts it on the ground. Judge: Mr. Brooks was that piece of paper placed in front of you? #DarrellBrooks: I don’t accept or consent to any paperwork. #SovereignCitizen pic.twitter.com/Zqg5KDt47s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 5, 2022

“Are you sure you’re wrapping your head around what I’m saying, your honor?” #DarrellBrooks questioning the judge’s ability to understand what he’s saying. pic.twitter.com/3sCbi4qzeT — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 5, 2022

