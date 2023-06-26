WATCH LIVE: Former border patrol agent accused of killing his son and ex-lover stands trial in Texas

The Webb County Prosecutor’s Office believes that 28-year-old Grizelda Hernandez and 20-month-old Dominick Alexander Hernandez lost their lives over child support.

Ronald Burgos-Aviles, 33, is charged with two counts of capital murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

The defendant stands accused of killing his son and ex-girlfriend in Father McNaboe Park in Laredo, Texas, on April 9, 2018, and then calling 911.

Authorities reported visible signs of violence on the deceased and after discovering the nature of the defendant’s relationship with the victims, he was arrested that same day.

The accused allegedly asked Hernandez to meet him at the park with their son after she served him with child support documents.

Days prior, Hernandez also reportedly told the defendant that their son was ill and having difficulty walking to which Burgos-Aviles responded that he wanted to see Dominick before she took him to a doctor.

According to Hernandez’s family, the relationship between the victim and defendant began while Burgos-Aviles was living with another woman who he had children with.

Burgos-Aviles is a nine-year veteran of the Laredo Border Patrol.

