Teen stabbed mom after fight over his ‘life choices’ and dog’s health problems: Cops

An 18-year-old man stabbed his mother after getting into an argument with her over his life and their dog’s health problems, said cops in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. The defendant, Charles C. Soutier, made clear to officers that he premeditated what he did, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers said they responded Thursday at approximately 9:46 a.m. to a home. The woman had said her son stabbed her. One of the police found defendant Soutier approximately 50 years south of the scene, documents stated. The 18-year-old walked toward him, hands in the air, according to the affidavit. The officer put him in handcuffs.

Soutier allegedly told police post-Miranda that he and his mother, who is not named in the affidavit, argued over their dog defecating on pee pads in the apartment.

“During the argument, Charles Soutier stated his mother told him he needed to get his life together,” the affidavit stated. “Charles Soutier advised this angered him to the point he wanted to stab her. Charles Soutier admitted to going to the knife block, picking out the smallest knife, and placing it in the ninth knife block spot so he knew where it was.”

After that, he went out to dinner with his mother and his brother.

“Charles Soutier believed everyone was in a good mood while out to eat, ” documents stated.

According to the affidavit, he said they went home and went to bed. But then the following morning, defendant Soutier and his mother got into another argument in the kitchen. He allegedly said she told him he needed to get his life together again. She also told him he had to tell her if the dog had diarrhea because the canine had pancreatitis and needed medications. Soutier allegedly admitted picking out the small knife and stabbing his mother in the left shoulder.

According to the affidavit, the woman threw a gallon of milk to the floor, screamed, and walked to the stairs.

“I will f—— kill you,” defendant Soutier allegedly admitted saying as he followed is mother while still armed with the knife.

The mother reached upstairs, where her other son applied a tourniquet to her arm. That brother then walked downstairs and asked him what he was doing, according to the affidavit.

“Charles Soutier stated as soon as his brother came downstairs, he put the knife on the counter and walked outside,” documents stated.

Officers noted three puncture wounds to the mother: a “puncture wound/avulsion” near the base of the back of her neck, an approximately 1-inch deep puncture wound to her left shoulder, and an approximately two-inch deep puncture wound to her left arm.

According to the affidavit, she said she had argued with defendant Soutier on Wednesday night and Thursday over his life choices and the dog. The mother told police she was making coffee in the kitchen Thursday morning when the 18-year-old entered the kitchen, started yelling at her and grabbed a knife out of the kitchen block. He stabbed her and chased her up the stairs trying to stabbed her again numerous times, but he failed, she said in the affidavit. Her other son left his own room to see what was going on, and he applied a makeshift tourniquet to her arm.

Soutier told investigators that he put the knife in the kitchen in a “premeditated” way because he planned to stab his mother when they returned from dinner Wednesday night, or to do it Thursday.

“Charles Soutier initially advised he wanted to stab [his mother] to scare her but then advised he would have killed her if she fought back,” documents stated.

Charged with attempted felony murder, Soutier is held without bond in a Volusia County jail. His first appearance was held on Friday. He has no attorney of record.

