A Texas man stalked his ex-girlfriend who serves as a U.S. Border Patrol agent by using a drone to watch her house and later told cops he would "be back" to spy on her because "the laws are pointless," a report says.

Cristobal Gonzalez stands accused of stalking, theft of property and criminal trespass, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a family violence call around 7:30 a.m. on May 23 at a home in the 600 block of Paseo Modesto Drive. The victim told cops Gonzalez followed her to her home, damaged her property, and that she feared for her life based on previous incidents involving her ex-boyfriend.

Cops also recovered surveillance footage that allegedly showed Gonzalez using a drone to watch the house. Investigators found a drone and a controller while serving a warrant on his car, deputies said.

A criminal complaint obtained by the El Paso Times said that when the victim answered the door for deputies responding to her home, she was wearing her CBP uniform and was "crying hysterically." She said she and Gonzalez share a child together but are no longer dating.

She reportedly explained how she picked up her son after work and drove home. As she was pulling into her garage, she said she saw Gonzalez's vehicle parked in the street. She hurried inside and closed the garage before Gonzalez could get in, the affidavit reportedly said.

Gonzalez allegedly knocked on the door several times and ripped down a Ring camera. She grabbed her CBP-issued firearm and was prepared to fire if Gonzalez busted into her home, the affidavit stated, per the Times.

Cops had been to the home for domestic-related incidents on two prior occasions.

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Deputies later located Gonzalez at the 13000 block of Powick Drive and took him into custody without incident. As deputies were arresting him, he apparently said he wanted to "plead the 5th."

Later, while in a holding cell, he reportedly blurted out "I'll be back, the laws are pointless."

Gonzalez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a bond of $27,000. He has since posted the bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.