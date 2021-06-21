Mark Redwine Murder Trial WATCH LIVE STREAM

Colorado murder defendant Mark Redwine, 59, stands trial in the 2012 murder of his son Dylan Redwine, 13. You can watch in the player above.

The child’s parents were in the middle of a contentious custody battle, and he joined his father in La Plata, Colorado on November 18, 2012, for a court-ordered visit, according to the indictment. Their relationship was strained and young Dylan made plans to stay over at a friend’s home. It was the last anyone heard from him.

An alleged motive behind the murder is that the boy and his brother had seen disgusting photos of their father, and he was going to confront the elder Redwine about it.

#MarkRedwin – Jury selection began today in #DylanRedwine trial. Jury questionnaire references photos depicting “defendant engaging in an act involving fecal material”. Brother Cory says he & Dylan discovered pics of their father in a diaper eating feces.@LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ro6I5cAnoL — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 14, 2021

A neighbor of his father claimed to have seen the defendant’s exterior porch light on at about 2 a.m. on November 19, 2012. The light was off later that morning when it was still dark.

Some of the 13-year-old’s remains were found in June 2013 about 8 miles up Middle Mountain Road from his father’s home. Hikers later found his skull 1.5 miles away, further up that road on November 1, 2015. It was determined that the boy’s skull had injuries that were consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, and had two small markings consistent with marks from a knife.

#MarkRedwine – Jury selection began this morning. @LawCrimeNetwork WILL bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial when it begins. Opening statements expected next Monday, June 21. 13-yr-old Dylan went missing from his father's home Nov. 2012. Partial remains found June 2013. pic.twitter.com/Lf2cSLgFII — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 14, 2021

The suggestion in the indictment is that Mark Redwine, who knew the area well, accessed the first area using his ATV. The second location was separated from the first by “very difficult terrain” but more easily reached by Middle Mountain Road. This was consistent with a person moving it, not an animal, authorities said.

On August 5, 2013, a K-9 located cadaver scent throughout Redwine’s home, including his living room and washing machine, authorities said. The defendant’s clothes, which he said he wore on November 18 to 19 of 2012, also revealed a scent, authorities said. On February 13, 2014, the K-9 found cadaver scent in several locations in Redwine’s Dodge pick-up truck.

Authorities also claimed to have found Dylan’s blood in multiple locations throughout his father’s living room, including on the couch, the corner of the coffee table, and on the floor under a rug.

Mark Redwine’s first trial ended in a mistrial after a member of the defense reported having symptoms of COVID-19.

[Mugshot via La Plata County Sheriff’s Office]

