Mark Redwine Found Guilty of Murdering 13-Year-Old Son Dylan Redwine

Alberto LuperonJul 16th, 2021, 4:50 pm

Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree murder for killing his 13-year-old son Dylan Redwine almost nine years ago in La Plata County, Colorado.

Redwine killed his child during a court-ordered visit in November 2012, prosecutors said. The parents had been separated since 2005.

Prosecutors presented a case with bizarre details: That the teen and his older brother saw lurid selfies in which their father wore women’s clothes and a diaper, and that their father ate feces from that diaper. This was during a 2011 trip. Brother Cory Redwine had testified to taking pictures of those images from their father’s laptop, and those were shown in court. Dylan did not discuss these images with their father at the time, but the discovery fractured an already fraught relationship.

Some of the 13-year-old’s remains were found in June 2013 about 8 miles up Middle Mountain Road from his father’s home. Hikers later found his skull 1.5 miles away, further up that road on November 1, 2015.

It was determined that Dylan’s skull had injuries that were consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, and had two small markings consistent with marks from a knife.

Redwine, in addition to the murder charge, was also convicted of child abuse resulting in death.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 8.

