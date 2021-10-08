Watch Live: Mark Redwine Sentencing Hearing

It took almost 9 years, but the horrifying criminal case of a man who killed his teenage son reaches its penalty phase. Mark Redwine, 59, will be sentenced for murdering Dylan Redwine, 13. Court begins at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET in La Plata County, Colorado. You can watch in the player above.

#MarkRedwine – Sentencing set for Oct. 8th at 9am MT/11am ET. Redwine faces up to 48 years for the murder of his 13-yr-old son #DylanRedwine. He was convicted as charged of 2nd-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Gasps from the courtroom. WATCH VERDICT REACTION: pic.twitter.com/53NTnKDvwB — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 16, 2021

Redwine case was marked by the dissolution of a family. Dylan was with his father for a court-ordered victim in November 2012, prosecutors said. The teen and his older brother discovered lurid selfies in which their father wore women’s clothes and a diaper, and that their father ate feces from that diaper. This was during a 2011 trip. Brother Cory Redwine had testified to taking pictures of those images from their father’s laptop, and those were shown in court. Dylan did not discuss these images with their father at the time, but the discovery fractured an already fraught relationship, according to testimony.

“Dylan lost any reasons for him to look up to Mark that day,” the boy’s brother Cory said in court.

Some of the 13-year-old’s remains were found in June 2013 about 8 miles up Middle Mountain Road from his father’s home. Hikers later found his skull 1.5 miles away, further up that road on November 1, 2015. It was determined that Dylan’s skull had injuries that were consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, and had two small markings consistent with marks from a knife.

[Booking photo via La Plata County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]