Watch Live: Mark Redwine Hearing Days After Mistrial

What’s the next step in the murder case against Mark Redwine, 58? Presumably, it’s going to be setting up another trial, but nailing down a date is going to be amid the COVID-19. A mistrial had been declared after members of the defense team reported symptoms of the disease, and that had followed the judge saying he experienced a false alarm due to evocative symptoms. You can watch in the player above; court is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: Judge declares mistrial in CO v. #MarkRedwine. This trial was in the middle of jury selection. The mistrial is due to “allegations concerning recent behavior of one of Mr. Redwine’s attorneys and the contents of a telephone call made from the La Plata County Jail” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EMWdxWUwA9 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 9, 2020

The case already faced complications in 2019, after a member of the defense team was arrested in an assault case.

The defendant’s son Dylan Redwine, 13, visited him for Thanksgiving in a court-appointed visit in 2012 but disappeared. Some remains were found the next year, and the victim’s skull was discovered in 2015, both mere miles from where Mark Redwine lived.

“I’ve lost my best friend,” Mark Redwine told The Denver Post in 2015, when there were no charges in the case, months before the discovery of the victim’s skull. “Dylan was my best friend. I’ve chosen to honor my son’s life by living in such a way that my son would be proud of.”

He was ultimately indicted for second-degree murder and child abuse in 2015.

Prosecutors show no sign of dropping the case, and the defense does not seem poised to pursue a last-minute plea deal. The question is not if the trial will happen, but when. Nonetheless, this has not made things easier for Dylan’s family. The mistrial was a major stumbling block.

“It makes me feel as victimized as I did in 2012 when Dylan went missing,” his mother Elaine Hall said, according to CBS4.

Dylan’s brother Cory Redwine voiced similar frustration, calling it “heartbreaking.”

“We rented a house down here,” he told Denver7. “Taking time off work. Pretty much left our lives to come down here and have this happen. And here we are again, going home empty-handed.”

