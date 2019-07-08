Watch Live: Man Who Said Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him Is Testifying

The man who said actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him at a bar is testifying about the allegation, and the incidents surrounding it. He is facing questions about what he told others at the time.

Authorities in Massachusetts say Spacey got the victim–then an 18-year-old busboy–drunk, and fondled the teen under his pants without consent, while visiting The Club Car in Nantucket, Massachusetts in July 2016. The alleged victim told investigators he texted his girlfriend about the incident, and he snapchatted video to prove it, according to the incident report.

The actor denies the claim.

The alleged victim dropped a lawsuit against the actor last week, but the reason remained unclear at the time. It was dropped with prejudice, meaning he can’t file it again. The criminal case in Massachusetts continued.

The man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault is voluntarily dismissing his recently filed civil suit against the actor, per a court filing Wednesday. The criminal case is still in play. pic.twitter.com/2hUbohqb7L — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) July 5, 2019

Kevin Spacey’s accuser dropped the lawsuit. Why? -It could indicate a private settlement was reached.

-It’s also possible that prosecutors asked him to drop it, over a timing issue. It was filed months into the ongoing criminal case https://t.co/rtV9XpLPjn pic.twitter.com/Y2tBHl4Qqs — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) July 5, 2019

Spacey’s defense has asserted that this groping was consensual. A judge allowed them the opportunity to inspect the alleged victim’s phone for any deleted messages that were linked to the case, but he, his mother, and their lawyer said last month they couldn’t find the device. They had until Monday to turn it over.

Trooper says he gave accuser’s dad the phone and unfortunately did not have him sign for it. #KevinSpacey — Susan Tran (@susantran) July 8, 2019

