It Looks Like Jeffrey Esptein Will Be Hit with Even More Federal Charges

During a Monday press conference on the arrest and indictment of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said that the authorities discovered nude images over the weekend during a search of Epstein’s Upper East Side home.

The images, Berman said, were naked photos of what appeared to be underage girls. In other words, alleged possession of child pornography.

Berman with SDNY has confirmed in a press conference that several nude photos of victims have been recovered in a search of Epstein's property. #JeffreyEpsteinArrest — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 8, 2019

The govt wants to seize Epstein’s 21,000 sq ft mansion on E 71st St. Described as the biggest town home in NYC.

When they raided it, they found nude photos of what appeared to be underage girls, Berman said. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 8, 2019

FBI seized nude photos of underage girls from Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion, Berman says. — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) July 8, 2019

Epstein was indicted on Monday for alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking (18 U.S.C. § 371 and 18 U.S.C. § 1591). It was alleged that Epstein sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls–both at his Palm Beach, Florida and Manhattan, New York homes–from around 2002 to 2005. Nowhere in the indictment did authorities mention the nude photographs referenced on Monday. While more information about the images was not provided, it seems possible that Esptein could also be charged under 18 U.S.C. § 2252, which deals with “Certain activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.”

The law is clear that anyone who knowingly receives images depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct shall be imprisoned “not less than 5 years” upon conviction.

[…]

Prosecutors have asked other potential Esptein victims to come forward and to call the FBI, indicating that the investigation is very much ongoing and that there may be a superseding indictment down the line.

If you believe you are a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, or have information about the conduct alleged in the Indictment unsealed today, please call 1-800-CALL FBI pic.twitter.com/f3ZMThOxJX — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 8, 2019

[Image via CBS News screengrab]