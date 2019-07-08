Featured Posts

It Looks Like Jeffrey Esptein Will Be Hit with Even More Federal Charges

by | 12:26 pm, July 8th, 2019

During a Monday press conference on the arrest and indictment of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said that the authorities discovered nude images over the weekend during a search of Epstein’s Upper East Side home.

The images, Berman said, were naked photos of what appeared to be underage girls. In other words, alleged possession of child pornography.

Epstein was indicted on Monday for alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking (18 U.S.C. § 371 and 18 U.S.C. §  1591). It was alleged that Epstein sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls–both at his Palm Beach, Florida and Manhattan, New York homes–from around 2002 to 2005. Nowhere in the indictment did authorities mention the nude photographs referenced on Monday. While more information about the images was not provided, it seems possible that Esptein could also be charged under 18 U.S.C. §  2252, which deals with “Certain activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.”

The law is clear that anyone who knowingly receives images depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct shall be imprisoned “not less than 5 years” upon conviction.

[…]

Prosecutors have asked other potential Esptein victims to come forward and to call the FBI, indicating that the investigation is very much ongoing and that there may be a superseding indictment down the line.

[Image via CBS News screengrab]

filed under
Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime. He formerly worked as news editor and weekend editor at Rare.

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV