Watch Live: Dan Abrams Hosts ‘Great Impeachment Debate’ Between Nick Akerman and Joel Pollak on SiriusXM

Law&Crime founder and ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams is moderating a debate over a timely question: Did President Donald Trump commit impeachable offenses? He’ll be joined by former federal prosecutor Nick Akerman and Breitbart senior editor-at-large and in-house counsel Joel Pollak. The show airs Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST. You can stream the debate in the player above, or tune in to SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124.

On impeachment, Akerman argues for the affirmative. He’ll say Trump abused power, and committed obstruction of justice. Akerman, a computer fraud expert and partner at the Dorsey & Whitney law firm, knows more than a little something about presidents who committed wrongdoing. He served as an Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor.

Pollak, an author and Harvard-educated lawyer who once ran for Congress, will argue against the premise. He recently argued, for example, that the deck has been stacked against the president. He said that House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) could have but did not release a transcript of certain witness testimony favorable to the president.

The debate features a pretty straightforward format. It starts with opening statements. There’s going to be opportunity to rebut arguments, opportunity for debate participants to cross-examine one another, and closing arguments. Abrams will be moderating the debate and asking Akerman and Pollak questions about their arguments.

The participants are going to have a lot of material to work with. This debate follows the first day of public impeachment hearings.