Shooting Reported at Saugus High School in California — Here’s What We Know

WATCH #LIVE: Multiple people have been have been shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting schools in the area to be placed on lockdown and a massive response from sheriff’s deputies and paramedics. https://t.co/fEfbR7yJuh — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2019

Authorities say there was a shooting Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. This situation is in flux, and law enforcement have not released many details, citing the ongoing investigation. Here’s what we know so far.

1. At Least Five People Sent to the Hospital. One Person Reported Dead.

Five people were being treated, and have been sent the hospital, say the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Victims have been transported to hospital. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Two people are in critical condition, according to a livestream from NBC Los Angeles. A follow-up report from CNN said that a female victim died.

2. The Alleged Shooter Is In Custody, Being Treated

The suspect remains unidentified, and the motive is publicly unknown. Deputies were seen surrounding and searching a residence possibly linked to the alleged shooter, according NBC. Authorities described the suspect as a male Asian juvenile dressed in dark clothing.

Witnesses reportedly claimed to see the shooter run across a baseball field, discard items into a dumpster, and escape into the residence. In any case, authorities say the individual is being treated as a hospital.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

3. Witness Statements

A male student spoke to reporters on the NBC Los Angeles livestream. He said some students initally thought the shooting was a fake because of a previous false alarm last year. He said he didn’t know the shooter’s identity, and was only aware of unsubstantiated reports.

Another male student said he was in class reading a book when other students arrived to say there was a school shooter. He didn’t know who it was, he said. The students fled to a building near their classroom and hid, he said.

[Screengrab via NBC Los Angeles]