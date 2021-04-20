Biden Ignores Derek Chauvin’s Trial Judge, Comments on Verdict While Jury Deliberates

President Joe Biden (D) on Tuesday ignored the advice of the judge overseeing the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and commented on the case as the jury was deliberating.

In recorded remarks, Biden said he was “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the first trial seeking to assign criminal legal blame for the death of George Floyd, Jr.

Biden then went further.

“It’s overwhelming in my view,” the president said of the outcome. “I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now,” he added.

Biden said he called George Floyd’s family yesterday and engaged in a “private conversation.” He reiterated that the Floyd family called for “peace and tranquility not matter what that verdict is.”

“I wanted to know how they were doing personally,” the president said. “We talked about personal things.”

Yesterday, Judge Peter Cahill chastised politicians, such as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), for speaking about the case.

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active,” Waters said. “We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function,” Cahill said. “I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution.”

Below is the core text of what Biden said:

I’ve come to know George’s family, uh, not just in passing. I’ve spent time with them. I’ve spent time with his little daughter, Gianna — you should see this beautiful child, oh! And, uh, his brother, both brothers, as a matter of fact. And, uh, so, um, I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling, and so, uh, I waited until the jury was sequestered, and, uh, and I called. And, as, I wasn’t going to say anything about it, but, as Philonise said today on television, they accurately said, it was a private conversation, because, uh, Joe understands what it’s like to go through loss. And, um, they’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is. I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict; which is — it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the — the jury was sequestered.

