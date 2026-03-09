'I'm going to bury them': Man who vowed to 'brutally murder' Biden and Harris learns his fate

A 44-year-old man in Arizona will spend years in prison for repeatedly threatening to kill former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of graphically violent posts on social media. U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan on Friday ordered Michael David Hanson to serve 27 months in a federal correctional institute after pleading guilty to one count of making threats against the president and successors to the president, authorities announced.

In exchange for pleading guilty, federal prosecutors dropped one count of threatening the president and five counts of making interstate threats.

Following his incarceration, Hanson will be required to serve an additional three years of supervised release.

"Online death threats made against leaders of the United States are criminal acts, not protected speech," U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a statement. "The U.S. Secret Service and Phoenix Police Department are to be commended for quickly identifying and arresting Mr. Hanson, whose 27-month sentence should serve as a warning that there are real-world consequences for threatening elected officials."

As Law&Crime previously reported, Hanson on Nov. 19, 2023, posted the following on X (then-Twitter):

"#JoeAndKamala I'm asking you to resign on Monday your alternative is death brutally murder."

Hanson posted using an X handle that refers to sexual activity. Later that day, Hanson used the same handle to post:

"#assassinate and #bombtheWhiteHouse what are you waiting for do it!"

Hanson posted a second time calling for the bombing of the president's home about one minute later, which was accompanied by "a clip from the film Independence Day where the White House appears to be on fire," according to the 13-page criminal complaint.

Hanson switched to a pro-Trump X handle several hours later when he posted that Biden and Harris should be "dead," adding it was "required" that they tender their resignations by "tomorrow."

Also on Nov. 19, 2023, at an unknown time, prosecutors said Hanson posted the following:

"#joeAndKamala are dead in less than #365days they're forced out of office and brutally murdered @JoeBiden and @VP run for your lives or resign on Monday."

Federal authorities linked both accounts to Hanson because he used his real name to register them and posted images and videos of himself that aligned with his driver's license photo.

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, 2023, Hanson communicated with two federal agents online, over the phone, and in person. Over the course of those interviews, the defendant said he thought his threats were protected under the First Amendment, was told they were not, and then "explained he understood and would not do it again."

However, Hanson continued making additional threats in December 2023, authorities said.

Using three entirely new X accounts — using handles thematically encompassing: (1) Tokyo, Japan; (2) an idiom that refers to lions; and (3) another seemingly-pro-Trump slogan — Hanson allegedly said Biden and Harris were as good as "dead (skull emoji) & buried." He also made two threats about perpetrating a mass shooting at a school, namely the University of New Mexico. He wrote, in part:

"#JoeBidenLost yesterday when they rescinded my offer to study (book emoji) and learn now it's #theDeathOfJoeBidenAndKamala. I'm going to bury them in a #schoolMassacre and #assassinate."

In a subsequent interview, Hanson admitted to posting the new suite of threats but "downplayed the severity by saying nobody followed his accounts" and "went on to say he posted the threats because he wanted attention," according to the complaint.

Asked specifically about the threat to UNM, Hanson allegedly said he was upset because he had been admitted to a master's program, granted a scholarship, and was cleared to receive student loans until a female student filed a formal complaint with the university about an "incident" involving him, the criminal complaint says.

The nature of the university complaint is said to have "varied." Hanson allegedly said the woman's allegation prompted UNM to pull his admission and student loans without getting his side of the story. While relaying this information, the defendant became "emotional," the complaint says.

"Continuing being emotional Hanson stated that he felt trapped in hell (Phoenix) and was trying to get to heaven," the criminal complaint reads. "He needed someone to blame and to get some attention about his plight and that is when he posted about conducting a mass shooting at the University and then subsequently assassinating the POTUS and VPOTUS. Again, Hanson stated that he was just ranting in the moment on a platform that nobody follows."

William Mack, the Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Phoenix Field Office, issued a statement saying the agency has "zero tolerance" for threats against protectees.

"If you threaten the President of the United States, we will find you, we will arrest you and you will face justice," he said.