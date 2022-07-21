Amber Heard Files Notice of Appeal of $10.35 Million Defamation Verdict in Johnny Depp’s Favor

Actress Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal on Thursday signaling her plans to challenge a $10.35 million defamation verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s favor.

Filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, the two-page notice does not reveal the basis of the appeal, and Heard’s representatives did not release a statement by press time.

A spokesperson for Depp, however, released a statement on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s behalf anonymously.

“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances,” the spokesperson said. “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

In addition to Depp’s victory, the Virginia jury also awarded Heard $2 million on one of her defamation claims, involving Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman.

Heard previously challenged the verdict at the lower court level, claiming one of the jurors inappropriately landed on the panel.

Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate rejected that argument.

“Defendant does not allege Juror 15’s inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way,” Azcarate found earlier this month. “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

This is a developing story.

Read the filing, below:

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

