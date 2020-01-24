GOP Senators Have Been Warned: Vote Against Trump and ‘Your Head Will Be on a Pike’

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway and Republican Senators have been told that if they step out of line and vote against the president their heads will be on a pike, a “confidant” of the president told CBS News.

In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.” Here's @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020

The detail brought back memories of the not-so-distant past, when Trump was pretty regularly accused of witness tampering the Ukraine whistleblower, witness tampering in the Mueller Probe, and pardon dangling. In this case, the accusation is that he’s jury tampering (i.e. threatening either physical harm or threatening Senators with loss of livelihood to affect their guilty or not guilty votes):

The crime of attempting to influence a jury through any means other than presenting evidence and argument in court, such as conversations about the case outside the court, offering bribes, making threats, or asking acquaintances to exert their influence on a juror.

The reaction to the CBS News quote–“Vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike”–was as expected.

Jury tampering is a federal crime.

Jury Tampering is a federal offense: https://t.co/JuCOGkajNj — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) January 24, 2020

Infamous Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa was convicted of jury tampering.

Jury-tampering? Hoffa went to jail for that. https://t.co/OFxWON28zm — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 24, 2020

Head on a pike = obvious jury tampering, right?

Whether you support or oppose the #impeachment of #Trump, can we all at least agree that #HeadOnAPike = #JuryTampering? — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) January 24, 2020

It’s a figure of speech, but…

This is, of course, a figure of speech. But the sentiment behind it reflects the state of his party. Its members aren't thinking about right or wrong, our constitutional form of government, or the American people. They care about ruling and all the profit they can derive from it. https://t.co/hHL4MQZjGi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 24, 2020

Old: Checks and balances. New: Head on a pike.

Old: Checks and balances.

New: If you vote against the President, your head will be on a pike. https://t.co/Ec0GZQrxdr — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) January 24, 2020

