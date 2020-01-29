Bolton ‘Strongly Implied’ in Sept. 2019 Call Something Was Wrong About Yovanovitch Removal: Rep. Engel

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday amid the John Bolton hysteria that Bolton “strongly implied” on September 23, 2019 that something was wrong about the removal of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“President Trump is wrong that John Bolton didn’t say anything about the Trump-Ukraine Scandal at the time the President fired him. He said something to me,” Engel’s statement began, responding to this tweet from the president:

Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Engel said that after Bolton exited from his post, he had a phone call with Bolton on Sept. 23. During that call, Engel said, Bolton raised a concern “unprompted.”

“On that call, Ambassador Bolton suggested to me–unprompted–that the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv,” he said. “At the time, I said nothing publicly about what was a private conversation, but because this detail was relevant to the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees’ investigation into this matter, I informer my investigative colleagues. It was one of the reasons we wished to hear from Ambassador Bolton, under oath, in a formal setting.”

In closing, Engel said it was telling that, “of all people,” Bolton is “now the target of right-wing ire.”

A report from ABC News last week documented the content of a recording, which dates all the way back to April 30, 2018 at a Trump International Hotel dinner in the District of Columbia. It was then that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the indicted Rudy Giuliani associates Trump repeatedly claims he doesn’t know, planted the seeds that Yovanovitch was badmouthing the president and saying things like, “he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.” How prescient, but there’s no proof Yovanovitch ever said it.