Magen Fieramusca Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Heidi Broussard, Kidnapping Victim’s Infant

JUST IN: A new charge of capital murder has been added to Magen Fieramusca's booking sheet. Up to this point, she's only been charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Austin mother Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter Margo.

Texas woman Magen Fieramusca, 34, was indicted Tuesday in the capital murder of friend Heidi Broussard, 33. She was also formally charged with allegedly kidnapping the adult victim’s daughter Margot Carey. Bond was set at $1 million for the homicide, and $100,000 for the abduction.

Prosecutors say she asphyxiated Broussard. Police announced shortly before Christmas that they found a dead body and still-living 1-month-old girl at a residence in Harris County, Texas. it was immediately believed to be Broussard and Carey.

The victims had been declared missing December 12.

Fieramusca plotted to present the girl as her own baby, according an arrest affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. Broussard’s body was discovered in a duffel bag in the trunk of the defendant’s car, authorities said. Fieramusca’s attorney Brian Erskine said she insisted on her innocence.

The defendant and Broussard met at a church camp years ago, and appeared to be pregnant at the same time, officials said. Even Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend said he thought she was going to have his child. Investigators said the defendant gave inconsistent stories about actually giving birth.

“This never should have happened to my daughter”

"This never should have happened to my daughter"

Heidi Broussard's mother reacts to the capital murder indictment of Magen Fieramusca

Margot Carey is back in the custody of her father.

[Mugshot via Harris County Sheriff’s Office]