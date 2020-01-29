Watch Live: Ramon Bueno Sentencing in Shooting of Live PD Trooper James Casey

Ramon Bueno is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the shooting of now-retired Arizona trooper James Casey. You can watch in the player above.

The defendant shot the victim in the face during a traffic stop on October 8, 2014, prosecutors said.

Casey conducted the stop on the vehicle for heavily (and possibly illegal) tinted windows on October 8, 2014, authorities said. Bueno, a passenger, allegedly shot the trooper in the left cheek with a .357 Magnum.

He was convicted last year on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, and threat intimidation, but jurors couldn’t come to a consensus on the most serious charge: attempt to commit first-degree premeditated murder. They were hung on this matter 11-1 in favor of guilt. That didn’t do much benefit for Bueno. He still faces up to 120 years behind bars.

Remarkably, Casey returned to the job after months of recuperation, and was profiled on the A&E show Live PD. (Law&Crime founder Dan Abrams is a host on Live PD. A&E partially owns Law&Crime.)

Casey retired from the force in 2018.

Good morning all ⁦@LivePDNation⁩ in #LivePDNation. I want to say Thank You for all the support during my trial. It was tough to go through and the verdict was a surprise too. But the bottom line, he was convicted. Again, from my family and I-Thank You! Now, a few things… pic.twitter.com/hI3A0IPY9K — James Casey (@Tpr_James_Casey) December 24, 2019

“It’s a miracle I’m here,” he said in a December interview with Law&Crime.

Casey said he would request a maximum sentence for Bueno.

