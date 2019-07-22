Why Two Mysterious Death Investigations Are Causing ‘Growing’ Concern in Canada

There’s two ongoing high-profile cases in British Columbia involving dead bodies and mysterious circumstances in remote locations. As of Monday, there’s no reported link between these investigations, but the enigmatic nature of both stories has caught widespread attention. Let’s parse through this.

1. Search for Missing Teens Turned Up Dead Body

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Monday they’re looking for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19. The pair were not in contact with family for the last several days, and were last seen at Dease Lake driving a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper on Thursday. It had the British Columbia license plate LW6433. That vehicle was later found burning 50 kilometers (approx 31 miles) south.

Schmegelsky and McLeod were nowhere to be seen, but the investigation turned up something else. Investigator said they found a man’s dead body about 2 kilometers (approx. 1.24 miles) away in a highway pullout. They are still working on figuring out his identity, but “confirm” that it’s neither of the teens.

“It is unclear at this time how this deceased male might be connected with vehicle fire or the two missing men,” Mounties wrote.

Authorities said they aren’t sure why the pair were in BC. Schmegelsky and McLeod were traveling through the province to reach Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory up north for work, said the Mounties.

Both of the missing teens are described as 6’4″ and about 169 pounds. McLeod has dark brown hair and facial hair, with brown eyes. Schmegelsky has sandy brown hair.

Authorities also released a picture of the vehicle:

“Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week and it is possible that they are now in [an] area without cell coverage,” said RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts. “However, we have found their vehicle and have not been able to locate either of them at this time. We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are okay. Or we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans.”

2. Young Couple Found Dead Almost 500 Kilometers Away

Law&Crime readers will already know the story of Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23. North Carolina native Deese reportedly met Fowler, an Australian, in Europe in 2017. They fell in love, and traveled the world together. This story came to a violent end.

Mounties said they discovered the pair dead in a remote area of Highway 97. The victims had been slain. They were killed sometime on July 14 or July 15, investigators said.

From a RCMP news release:

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Liard Hot Springs, including any camping areas, and on the Alaska Highway 97 between Sunday July 14, at 4:00 p.m. to Monday July 15, 8:00 a.m.. We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage. Should you have information relating to the blue van or the deaths of Chynna and Lucas, and have not already spoken to police, we ask that you contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700.

As in the other case, it’s an utter mystery, but there’s no public indication they’re linked. 470 kilometers (approx. 292 miles) separate the scenes. Nonetheless, cops “acknowledge there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern BC.”

At this time, investigators are sharing information and police would like to ensure awareness around both investigations. The RCMP would ask the public to continue to take any general safety precautions and remain vigilant at this time. We also remind travelers to share your plans with family and friends, establish check-in times and notify someone if your plans change. Anyone with any information is about Kam and Bryer is asked to please call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Right now, investigators are trying to establish a timeline from July 14 at 4 p.m. to July 15 at 8 a.m. Road worker Alandra Hull told Australian outlet 9News that she saw Deese and Fowler arguing with a man the night before they were found dead. She reportedly spoke to police about this, and will work with a sketch artist on a composite image.

The night before Lucas Fowler and his gf were found dead beside their van, Alandra saw the couple in a heated exchange with a bearded man in the middle of the Alaska Highway. She says couple seemed bothered and mystery man had walked towards them from his grey car.@9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/PdWif8ctiI — Alexis Daish (@LexiDaish) July 21, 2019

[Images via Royal Canadian Mounted Police; Schmegelsky on left, McLeod on Right]