‘Deeply in Love’ Couple Found Slain in Remote Area of Canada — Here’s What We Know

A young woman and her boyfriend were found dead this week in Canada, but the circumstances behind the killings remain a mystery. Here’s what to know about the developing case.

1. Chynna Noelle Deese, and Lucas Fowler

Royal Mounties said they were called to an area of Highway 97 in British Columbia, Canada on Monday at about 7:19 a.m. They found a dead woman and man near a blue 1986 Chevrolet van featuring Alberta license plates. Authorities determined they were slain.

Investigators have identified the pair as American Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Australian Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Liard Hot Springs, including any camping areas, and on the Alaska Highway 97 between Sunday July 14, at 4:00 p.m. to Monday July 15, 8:00 a.m.. We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage. Should you have information relating to the blue van or the deaths of Chynna and Lucas, and have not already spoken to police, we ask that you contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700.

The homicides occurred sometime between Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15, investigators suggest. Authorities are trying to establish a timeline of the events leading to their deaths.

2. The Victims Were Prolific Travelers

Deese and Fowler met in 2017 at a hotel in Croatia, her brother British Deese told The Charlotte Observer. Their travels took them all over the world–Europe, Central America, Asia–before Fowler moved to Canada for work on a cattle ranch.

“They were deeply in love,” British Deese said. “They met traveling and that’s just what they did–travel. He was working in Canada and they were planning an extensive road trip there for three weeks. They were going to spend a week on the ranch and the second half of the trip going to national parks in Canada.”

The family said the couple had been shot. British Deese said the family is in the dark because Canadian authorities “are not telling us anything.”

Canadian police deny Lucas Fowler & his girlfriend Chynna Deese are victims of a serial killer… “we have nothing to indicate that their deaths are linked to any other active investigations” – RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/fKeYTvZjYO — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) July 19, 2019

3. Fowler’s Family Scheduled to ‘Bring Him Home’

Fowler’s father is Stephen Fowler, a chief inspector in New South Wales. The family said Friday they were going to bring Lucas back to Australia.

“We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most terrible of circumstances,” they said. “To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating. To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna’s family and friends.”

[Images via Royal Canadian Mounted Police]