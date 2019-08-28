White House Press Secretary Relied on Non-Existent Written Statement to Suspend Playboy Reporter

Attorneys for the Justice Department on Wednesday filed documents informing the court that there is no written statement by the Secret Service agent who intervened during the Rose Garden spat between Playboy reporter Brian Karem and Sebastian Gorka. The absence of such a statement does not bode well for the administration, as White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said it was instrumental in the decision to suspend Karem’s press credentials for 30 days.

Following Tuesday’s hearing regarding the constitutionality of Karem’s suspension, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered the government to turn over the agent’s written statement.

“Defendants respectfully inform the Court that there is no written statement by the Secret Service agent who intervened and spoke to Mr. Karem during the July 11, 2019 incident,” DOJ attorneys responded Wednesday, contradicting one of the primary reasons Grisham recited in her Aug. 16 letter on the “unacceptable and disruptive” Karem’s suspension.

In the 13-page decision confirming Karem’s suspension, Grisham stated that Karem’s suspension was based on the observations of the intervening Secret Service agent, publicly available videos of the encounter between Karem and Gorka, and Karem’s responses to being suspended.

According to Grisham, the Secret Service agent who witnessed Karem’s conduct first-hand perceived the reporter’s behavior as posing a security risk.

“The objective fact is that Mr. Karem’s words elicited a predictable response and that combination of events prompted a Secret Service agent to intervene due to a perceived risk of a physical altercation,” Grisham wrote.

Grisham’s decision also addressed Karem’s claim that the White House failed to conduct a “reasonable investigation” before reaching a decision, an allegation Grisham balked at, relying on the statement from the Secret Service agent.

“There was no need for an investigation…because Karem’s words and conduct were caught on multiple videos from several different angles,” Grisham said. “Where there was one interaction that was potentially relevant but could not be hard on any of the videos – the Secret Service agent’s interaction with Mr. Karem – the Secret Service agent was interviewed. Mr. Karem has not disputed the Secret Service agent’s observations and recollection,” Grisham concluded.

Grisham, stating her reliance on the Secret Service agent’s statement only to reveal that the statement doesn’t exist, was derided by legal experts.

National security attorney Bradley P. Moss noted that the incident called back to Grisham’s predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“What a shock. Like [Huckabee Sanders] before her, [Grisham] issued a bald faced lie that had to be walked back in a legal proceeding when people with actual professionalism and integrity get involved in representing the government,” Moss said.

Karem himself weighed in on the DOJ’s admission tweeting, “In a rare occasion I seem to be at a loss for words.”

DOJ Court Documents by Law&Crime on Scribd

Grisham Decision 08-16-19 by Law&Crime on Scribd

[image via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images]