U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case of Serial Murder Defendant Adnan Syed

The United States Supreme Court declines to hear cases all the time, and only reviews a sliver of the controversies presented to them. But few applicants, however, are more well known than convicted murderer Adnan Syed. At least four justices needed to side with him for the high court to hear his case. Not one did.

The U.S. Supreme Court will NOT take the case of ‘Serial’ podcast subject Adnan Syed. There are no dissents on the refusal to take his case in today’s order. pic.twitter.com/0SSR5niPSq — Aaron Keller (@AKellerLawCrime) November 25, 2019

The defendant filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court after the Maryland Court of Appeals reinstated his conviction this year.

Syed is serving a life sentence in Maryland for the 1999 murder of his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. His case caught national attention with the podcast Serial. It reviewed whether there was evidence to show he committed the killing or if he just got a raw deal at his two trials. (The first trial was declared a mistrial.)

The defendant’s legal team has argued that he got flawed legal representation from his trial attorney. They also said that a former classmate could provide an alibi for him in the slaying. All told, their argument is that this witness could have plausibly changed the outcome of the case, so Syed was due a new trial. The State of Maryland argued that the witness told other former classmates she would lie to help Syed.

In their filing to the Supreme Court, the state said the witness’s alibi only accounted for 10 to 20 minutes of time, and wouldn’t have rebutted a lot of the state’s key evidence.

[Image via ABC screengrab]