This Is the 5-Page Memo of Trump’s ‘Perfect’ Phone Call with Ukraine, in Which He Asked for a ‘Favor’

Amid the ongoing hysteria, and in the wake of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) publicly backing an impeachment inquiry for the first time, the White House has declassified a five-page memo of the July 25 phone call President Donald Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor.”

The president, ahead of declassifying the call, called the phone call “perfect”; he also described it as “very friendly and totally appropriate.”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Certain legal analysts and lawyers were clearly not buying that.

If I got a transcript like the Trump-Ukraine call in a regular criminal case for bribery or extortion, I’d think, “Wow, I’m surprised they’re discussing this so openly and clearly.” — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 25, 2019

AG Barr, according to WH transcript, was being enlisted to help Ukraine open a case on Trump’s political opponent. He’s also now in charge of evaluating a criminal referral to DOJ on whether Trump’s behavior violated campaign finance laws. Time for Special Counsel 2.0 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 25, 2019

If this "transcript" is supposed exoneration of Trump, can't imagine what the inculpatory evidence looks like Bottom of p2–Ukraine Pres says Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins (weapons). Very next line: "I would like you to do a favor THOUGH" & then goes into his Biden request — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 25, 2019

You can read the memo for yourself below.

Trump’s July 25 Ukraine Phone Call by Law&Crime on Scribd

