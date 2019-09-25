Featured Posts

This Is the 5-Page Memo of Trump’s ‘Perfect’ Phone Call with Ukraine, in Which He Asked for a ‘Favor’

by | 10:33 am, September 25th, 2019

Amid the ongoing hysteria, and in the wake of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) publicly backing an impeachment inquiry for the first time, the White House has declassified a five-page memo of the July 25 phone call President Donald Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor.”

The president, ahead of declassifying the call, called the phone call “perfect”; he also described it as “very friendly and totally appropriate.”

Certain legal analysts and lawyers were clearly not buying that.

You can read the memo for yourself below.

Trump’s July 25 Ukraine Phone Call by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

Matt Naham

