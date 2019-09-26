The Whistleblower Complaint Alleges President Trump Solicited Interference in the 2020 Election

The long-awaited and much debated whistleblower complaint that sparked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to support an impeachment inquiry has now been released, and it alleges that President Donald Trump solicited interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election.

The complaint focused in large part on the July 25 phone we all know about, the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked for a “favor.” The call took place the day after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress and said the president was “not exculpated” of obstructing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Whistleblower Complaint by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]