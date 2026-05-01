Police in North Carolina say they stopped a U.S. Army veteran from traveling to Washington, D.C., to assassinate President Donald Trump after he posted online that he wanted to "put a round in his f—ing head" and go on a White House killing rampage.

Daniel Swain, 41, wrote on Facebook that he was heading to the nation's capital to execute Trump before traveling there from South Carolina, where he lives, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officials say the U.S. Justice Department is preparing to file federal charges against Swain, who is from Charleston, in connection with posts he made over the past few weeks and months targeting the president.

"F— you, Donald Trump," Swain allegedly said on April 19.

That day, he posted numerous alleged threats about the president while tagging his public account.

"I'm coming up there to blow your a— up," Swain allegedly blasted.

Swain allegedly went on to write the following:

Give me a f—ing gun. Man if I see godd— Donald Trump sorry a— one more time on this f—ing phone. Somebody oughta go put a round in his f—ing head and then do it to his son and do it to his wife and then do it to the rest of Congress. Donald Trump is the new Hitler at this time. I'm gonna officially snap and start killing people. That is not a f—ing lie. I ain't no f—ing joke. They already know who the f— I am Donald Trump. I swear to God the blood is going to be on your hand. I'm gonna officially snap and start killing people. Donald Trump … I hope one day somebody does put a bullet right between your eyes.

Swain appeared in court Thursday and prosecutors said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina was expected to release details in the coming days on the charges he will face in connection with his Facebook comments, according to local NBC affiliate WRAL.

"The U.S. Secret Service and the FBI are … involved since threats to the president occurred," NCSBI officials say. Swain is currently only charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

"I'm unemployed, U.S. Army veteran, third generation," Swain reportedly said in court. "This is a little ridiculous, but that's about all."

Swain's mother confirmed to WRAL that Swain is an Army vet who has suffered from mental health problems, including PTSD. She told the outlet he is considered by the military to be disabled.

Swain is due back in court on May 20.