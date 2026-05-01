A Minnesota couple is facing upgraded charges in connection with the death of their autistic 10-year-old daughter who died after being left unattended all day in a safety bed that broke and "crushed" her.

Heather Lynn Cross, 50, and Darcy Ronald Cross, 57, have now been charged with one count each of second-degree murder in the 2025 death of Cecilia Cross, court records show. Prosecutors allege that the couple unintentionally caused their daughter's death while simultaneously committing the felony of child neglect and endangerment.

The Crosses last year were charged with manslaughter in connection with Cecilia's death and child neglect over their alleged treatment of Cecilia's older sister, who also has autism.

The couple also face four additional counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance by false statements, concealment, or impersonation for allegedly collecting more than $5,000 in assistance for Cecilia and Cecilia's sister under false pretenses. The fraud charges stem from their surviving daughter's stint in protective custody, during which time her daily functioning was "significantly different than the behaviors reported" by the parents to obtain funds from the state.

"The overreporting of [Cecilia's sister's] behaviors and needs resulted in a substantial increase in the amount paid to Heather and Darcy Cross for the care of [Cecilia's sister] through the MnCHOICES program," the amended complaint states, referring to the program that determines one's eligibility for long-term support services. "The overpayments based on the misrepresentations made by Heather and Darcy exceed $20,000 per year from 2022 through 2025."

As Law&Crime previously reported, deputies with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2025, to a home located on County Road 1 in Pine River, some 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

When authorities arrived, Heather Cross was performing CPR on Cecilia. Officers tried to place a defibrillator on the girl but noticed her legs were stiff and that she was in rigor mortis, suggesting she had been dead for several hours or more. She also reportedly had deep marks across her neck.

The caller, one of the parents, said their 10-year-old "had been crushed by her bed," police wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

"Darcy [Cross] reported that when he found [Cecilia] at approximately 1630 hours, [she] was on her mattress with her head pinned under the metal frame of the bed with her butt in the air, like the child's pose in yoga," the document says. "Her neck was stuck between the wooden bed frame and the metal frame for the canopy."

Authorities said they smelled an "overpowering odor" of feces and urine in the room. Feces was spread all over the floor and walls, per the affidavit. There was no furniture in the room, other than a specialized "safety bed" with a canopy that also had feces on it.

Heather Cross allegedly said that Cecilia was a "fecal painter" and the condition of her room was normal. She claimed her daughter was nonverbal and also has been diagnosed with pica disorder, a mental health condition in which a person compulsively eats non-food items.

Heather Cross also described the girl as an "escape artist." The other daughter has similar issues, Heather Cross claimed, and as a result, the Crosses "zipped" both girls into the beds at night so they can't get out.

The mother told deputies she woke up sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the day of Cecilia's death to give her some milk and medicine. However, neither parent checked on their "extremely high-needs" kids until around 4:30 p.m., when Heather Cross found her daughter unresponsive on the mattress and under the canopy frame, cops wrote.

Detectives noted that the canopy frame was detached, and appeared to be in that condition for some time. The bed manufacturer told cops that it offered to fix the bed but the suspects declined.

Investigators returned to the home a few days after the girl's death to find her sister confined to her bed in the middle of the day. According to the affidavit, experts say that while the kids can be in their beds at night, they should be allowed out during the day. Confronted with this by a social services worker, Heather Cross allegedly began yelling at her, saying she can "zip the bed whenever the f— she wants to."

On Sept. 17, 2025, authorities took custody of the surviving daughter. The parents were arrested the next day. They currently have an omnibus hearing scheduled for Aug. 3, records show.

David Harris contributed to this report.