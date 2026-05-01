A woman in South Carolina is behind bars after laughing while a patient died in her care, Palmetto State authorities say.

Haven Alyssa Jackson, 22, stands accused of one count each of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death, according to Florence County jail records.

The underlying incident occurred on Feb. 1, at the Pee Dee Regional Center, a disability support facility and residence located on National Cemetery Road in the City of Florence, according to arrest warrants issued by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The center, which is operated by the state's Office of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, requested the law enforcement investigation after the patient — whose name is not a matter of public record — died, SLED said in a press release announcing the charges.

At the time of the incident, Jackson was employed by the center as a direct support professional and was the staffer assigned to care for the victim, according to investigators. One warrant says the defendant was meant to provide for the victim's "safety and wellbeing."

But roughly the opposite happened, authorities said.

"While eating unapproved food during lunch, [the victim] choked," one of the warrants reads. "Jackson had direct knowledge of the choking and was seen laughing. Jackson never provided any life-saving measures or interventions."

Investigators say Jackson also failed to perform "mandated 15-minute accountability checks" on the victim and that she later "falsified the documentation to indicate she did."

"Jackson neglected [the victim] by failing to provide proper care," the redacted warrant for the death-related charge goes on. "Therefore, her actions directly resulted in [the victim's] death."

Another warrant for the standalone abuse charge alleges the defendant attacked the victim "multiple times" earlier that same day.

"Jackson forcefully pushed the victim against walls causing [the victim] to fall," the second warrant reads. "[The defendant] forcefully pushed the victim backwards causing [the victim] to fall onto the floor. Jackson used her body to block the victim's movements and force [the victim] to move in specific directions."

Each of the warrants describes the victim as a "vulnerable adult" but otherwise offers no identifying information.

Investigators say the allegations against the defendant were corroborated through interviews and surveillance footage.

The case is being prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office, according to SLED.

Jackson is currently being detained in the Florence County Detention Center with no bond, jail records show.