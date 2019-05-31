Police: Blood Found in Jennifer Dulos’ Home Suggests She Was Victim of Violent Crime

The police have found traces of blood in the home of a missing Connecticut mother of five. Police believe that this is a sign that Jennifer Dulos, 50, was a victim of a violent crime, sources told the Hartford Courant.

It is not clear whether the blood has been matched to Dulos. Police said a criminal investigation remains ongoing as they continue their missing persons search. Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 dropping her children off at the New Canaan Country Day School at 8 a.m.; she then missed a 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. appointments. Later that same night, the police found her Chevrolet Suburban near Waveny Park.

Police currently suspect that Dulos was the victim of a violent crime. They said the scene appeared to have been “cleaned.”

The search for Dulos has expanded into New York. Police are also looking near a home in Pound Ridge, N.Y. that was owned by Jennifer Dulos’ late father.

Family members said it wasn’t like the “extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized” Dulos to “disappear.”

“Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children,” the family said in a statement.

Dulos was in the process of divorcing her husband, Fotis Dulos, 51. She claimed that her husband wanted his mistress to move into their house. She also claimed in court filings that she was afraid of him and that he has made threats. He has denied the allegations.

“I have rented a home in New Canaan, Connecticut, so that I can safely leave the marital residence with the children and live close to their school,” Jennifer Dulos wrote. There was a status conference set to begin this week in the Dulos’ divorce proceedings. It has not been rescheduled.

The kids are currently with their mother-in-law in New York City as Fotis Dulos argues to have the court grant him custody. The estate of Jennifer Dulos’ father, Hilliard Farber, is also suing Fotis Dulos. They argue that Dulos owes more than $1.7 million.

