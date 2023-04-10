Multiple people confirmed dead in Louisville after mass shooting on morning after Easter

A mass shooting rocked Louisville on the morning after Easter, leaving multiple people dead and several more injured, police confirmed.

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a brief update after 10 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities confirmed five people were dead inside the bank and that at least 6 (including an officer) were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries.

Cops could not immediately confirm how the shooter died, but they did say the suspect was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Earlier this morning, Kentucky’s governor announced that he was headed to Louisville after the shooting.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted.

Louisville Police and Mayor Craig Greenberg also said that there was an “active aggressor” and “active police situation” near Slugger Field, home to the Cincinnati Reds’ Triple-A team the Louisville Bats.

“There is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible,” Greenberg tweeted.

The FBI in Louisville has also responded to the scene.

“FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning’s shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners,” the FBI said.

Local reporting and cops said that the shooting took place around 8:30 a.m. at the Old National Bank building.

Big police presence on Main St just outside of Slugger Field. LMPD is advising everyone to avoid the area specifically at Old National Bank. We’re waiting for information from police @wave3news pic.twitter.com/jO6Xt6u3Cb — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) April 10, 2023

Gunfire is audible in video circulating online in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Video from a witness shows a chaotic scene at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. “Active shooter at the bank” an officer screams as multiple gunshots are fired on the background. The details emerging from this are very grim. pic.twitter.com/Ax3Gc5imNg — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023

“Active shooter at the bank,” an officer reportedly shouted.

This is a developing story.

