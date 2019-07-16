Lori Loughlin Seemingly Still Holding Out Hope That Her Lawyers Will ‘Find Some Loophole’

Full House actress Lori Loughlin appears to still be hoping that a technical glitch in the system will result in her walking away from the college admissions scandal without jail time. The quote to back this up came at the very bottom of a Hollywood Life story on Tuesday, which discussed Loughlin making a rare public appearance.

Although the quote dates back as far as April, the way it was reported suggests absolutely nothing has changed since then regarding legal strategy:

Lori, of course, is hoping her ragtag team of lawyers pull off a miracle and get the case dismissed. “Lori and Mossimo are depending on their lawyers to get them out of this mess,” a source close to the actress told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Lori feels confident that her lawyers will find some loophole or some mistake made by the authorities.”

Additional quotes went on to point out that even if this strategy were to fail, it it is still possible for Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli to take the appeal route.

It’s true that ever since Loughlin and Giannulli were hit with fraud and money laundering charges as part of “Operation Varsity Blues” that their public appearances have largely been limited to showing up to court. This is to say that Loughlin has been spotted infrequently in recent months.

Numerous other reports during that time painted a portrait of a Loughlin as anything from “ready to fight” to a defendant having second thoughts about turning down a plea deal. Ultimately, Loughlin and her husband have opted to take their chances in court. Loughlin was reportedly “adamant” that she wouldn’t “do any jail time,” but prosecutors ended up tacking on money laundering charges for Loughlin and Giannulli, turning up the heat even more.

Mixed in with the bad news has also been some good news.

But it was Loughlin’s “all smiles” attitude, “oversized, wide-brimmed hat and huge sunglasses” that garnered most of the attention during a Monday outing. On Tuesday, Jezebel also made note of the Loughlin hat, writing, “Good Crime Hat, Aunt Becky.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of creating fake rowing profiles to get their daughters Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli into USC, “agree[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California (USC)] crew team–despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.

It’s also been reported that USC is considering taking civil action against the power couple, which would compound an already precarious legal situation.

