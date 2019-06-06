Looks Like Lori Loughlin’s Legal Troubles Are Going to Get Even Worse

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, rather than cutting a deal with the government, have decided to try and fight fraud and money laundering charges against them in court. From the looks of things, the charges related to the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal may not be the only court battle the couple will experience.

The drama began when Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly paying out $500,000 in bribes as part of a racketeering scheme orchestrated by William “Rick” Singer. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid to have fake rowing profiles created so their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade would get into USC.

As a result, it appears that USC itself is now threatening to take legal action against the couple.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that USC has informed Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team that they may very well be sued. The detail apparently came out in a May 6 letter from one of their lawyers to the feds. The letter said: “It is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future.”

Prosecutors included this detail in a motion. It’s not clear at this time what USC would specifically allege in a civil suit.

Now-former USC employees have also gotten caught up in the scandal.

Donna Heinel, former senior associate athletic director at USC, was fired after she was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. Laura Janke, a former assistant women’s soccer coach involved in creating a fake rowing profile that helped one Loughlin and Giannulli‘s daughters get into USC, pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government.

In another recent update, it was revealed that former USC athletic director Pat Haden is under investigation, given that he had contact with Singer. Haden said in a statement that, “Like many people,” he was “introduced to Mr. Singer several years ago by a friend.”

“I was unaware of his illegal activities and had no ongoing relationship with him whatsoever,” he said.

