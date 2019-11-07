Lawyers: Rudy Giuliani Tweet on Ukraine Amounts to the ‘Smokingest of Guns,’ a ‘Confession’

Rudy Giuliani, just before announcing the hiring of criminal defense attorneys on Wednesday, once again admitted on Twitter that the “investigation” he conducted with regard to Ukraine was done in the interests of his client, President Donald Trump.

The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019

“The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven,” Giuliani said.

The immediate reaction to the Giuliani statement completely undercuts the defense that what Trump demanded of Ukraine — investigations of the Bidens and of the CrowdStrike conspiracy theory — was done in the interests of the United States. Instead, Giuliani said what he did was done “solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges.”

Daily Trump nemesis attorney George Conway said Giuliani “seemingly believes that his best defense is that he was merely defending his client’s personal interests by acting as a defense lawyer.”

This is exactly the point: Rudy seemingly believes that his best defense is that he was merely defending his client’s personal interests by acting as a defense lawyer. That’s devastatingly incriminating for Trump, in terms of both impeachment and the criminal law. https://t.co/lMojdTZGq9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 7, 2019

“That’s devastatingly incriminating for Trump, in terms of both impeachment and the criminal law,” he added.

“This tweet by itself establishes that @realDonaldTrump committed an impeachable offense. To say that Giuliani’s and Trump’s pursuit of ‘Ukrainian … corruption’ was ‘done solely’ to protect Trump’s interests establishes that Trump was not acting for the country,” Conway tweeted separately on the subject.

Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman, who teaches constitutional law, said Giuliani “confessed that Trump violated his constitutional duty” — “A high misdemeanor.”

“The President shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

And takes an oath to “faithfully execute the office.”

The Framers had a fiduciary understanding for public officials.@RudyGiuliani confessed that Trump violated his constitutional duty.

A high misdemeanor. — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) November 7, 2019

Georgetown University Law Center Professor Marty Lederman, an expert in constitutional law and national security law, summed up Giuliani’s tweet as admitting to the “United States quid for *personal* quo.”

In a nutshell: United States quid for *personal* quo. https://t.co/rqAWSYUfKq — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) November 6, 2019

“The smokingest of guns: The POTUS’s own agent publicly confirming that the national quid was conditioned on a *personal* quo,” Lederman said.

The smokingest of guns: The POTUS's own agent publicly confirming that the national quid was conditioned on a *personal* quo.@just_security @lawfareblog https://t.co/rqAWSYUfKq — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) November 6, 2019

UC Berkeley Law Prof. Orin Kerr streamlined the meaning of Giuliani’s tweet.

Shorter Rudy: I was directed by the President to conduct foreign policy to further his personal interests, not to serve the American people. https://t.co/aLieI4tHna — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) November 6, 2019

“Shorter Rudy: I was directed by the President to conduct foreign policy to further his personal interests, not to serve the American people,” Kerr commented.

This is nothing less than a confession that president @realDonaldTrump was shaking down Ukraine President Zelenskiy not for the nation’s benefit but for the political benefit of Donald J. Trump as Rudy’s private client https://t.co/DRq2sNxP9W — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 7, 2019

Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe, another constitutional law expert and another known Trump critic, said had made “nothing less than a confession that president @realDonaldTrump was shaking down Ukraine President Zelenskiy not for the nation’s benefit but for the political benefit of Donald J. Trump as Rudy’s private client.”

Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers responded that “multiple laws” have been violated and that Giuliani should probably zip it.

Nope. (1)Your client was not charged. (2)You did not investigate, you tried to use the power of the US Govt to extort a public stmt to help Trump in 2020. Not legal work. (3)This violated multiple laws. Free advice: Consult with your crim def lawyer about tweeting.@RudyGiuliani https://t.co/nnE7b2dNob — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) November 6, 2019

Other attorneys asked and answered questions about what Giuliani was hoping to accomplish by saying this.

He's also trying to shoehorn his work into the legal exemption from #FARA registration. But that's not how the law works; media work, political activity, and similar work isn't exempt from registration. — Joshua Rosenstein (@jirosenstein) November 6, 2019

It was not the first time that Giuliani put forth this defense and evoked responses like these.

“With all the Fake News let me make it clear that everything I did was to discover evidence to defend my client against false charges. [Democrats] would be horrified by the attacks on me, if my client was a terrorist. But they don’t believe [President Donald Trump] has rights,” Giuliani tweeted.

Giuliani’s plans to push Ukraine to pursue investigations of the Bidens and CrowdStrike have been out in the open and on the record for some time now. Giuliani in May confirmed to the New York Times that what he was up to “isn’t foreign policy” and was primarily to help Trump:

“We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do,” Mr. Giuliani said in an interview on Thursday when asked about the parallel to the special counsel’s inquiry. “There’s nothing illegal about it,” he said. “Somebody could say it’s improper. And this isn’t foreign policy — I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop. And I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.”

The White House holding up of congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine to achieve these goals is the “United States quid for *personal* quo” referred to above.

