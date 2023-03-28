K9 officer shot in head smiles as he walks into court to show jury his scars

K9 Riggs stole the hearts of jurors — and the internet — when he strutted into the courtroom Tuesday afternoon to show off just how well he’s doing after getting shot in October 2021.

Allan Brown, a suspect who was wanted for two Illinois murders, is accused of shooting the 10-year-old German Shepherd when Kenosha police were trying to arrest him.

Brown is currently on trial for the charges he faces in Wisconsin, including mistreating animals, striking police to cause injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangering safety, and driving or operating a vehicle without consent.

Investigators believe Brown killed two strangers in Illinois, stole one of the victim’s cars, drove it to Wisconsin, then got in a shootout with Kenosha police. When police went to arrest him, Brown can be seen on body camera footage running from officers, eventually shooting K9 Riggs as the dog caught up with him.

The heroic dog’s handler — Deputy Terry Tifft — testified in court about Brown’s arrest and the moments before and after K9 Riggs was shot. Prosecutors played dash-camera footage from Tifft’s cruiser when he rushed his pup to the animal hospital — the deputy is heard cursing, sniffling, and telling K9 Riggs he was so sorry and he would be okay. K9 Riggs could also be heard whimpering in the back of the cruiser.

K9 Riggs miraculously survived the shot to the head — and even returned back to work with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department within a few weeks after the crime. Once his day is over, he goes home with Tifft where he is loved by him, his wife and their kids.

The special K9 received several awards after the shooting, including the American Humane’s 2022 Law Enforcement and Detection Hero Dog, the Silver Star, and Purple Heart awards for his “valor and bravery.”

K9 Riggs has a scar on the top of his head — that is pretty much covered with his hair, but otherwise — the good boy is back doing what he loves — catching the bad guys.

