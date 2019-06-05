Jennifer Dulos’s Five Children Will Stay with Their Grandmother for the Time Being

The five children of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos, 51, will stay with their maternal grandmother Gloria Farber, at least for the time being. A judge in Stamford, Connecticut took no action on Wednesday in the custody case, according to The Stamford Advocate.

Jennifer Dulos remains missing, while her estranged husband and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Cops claim the the defendants were seen on surveillance footage discarding evidence including sponges and blood-stained clothing. The duo tried to cover up that Jennifer was the victim of a violent crime, authorities said. Their criminal defense attorneys did not respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Prosecutors expect additional charges to be filed.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen May 24. Her disappearance happened while a contentious divorce and custody battle with Fotis Dulos was ongoing. Jennifer Dulos’s mother Gloria Farber is attempting to get custody of the children. For all intents and purposes, this custody fight is in a holding pattern.

The only new document in Fotis Dulos court file – notice re: transferring case to Stamford Superior Court. #JenniferDulos pic.twitter.com/Bln6ModSr2 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) June 5, 2019

Judge Donna Heller told Farber’s attorney to set up a full hearing in the case. Fotis Dulos had been trying to get custody of his children. In court Wednesday, however, his divorce lawyer Michael Rose did not oppose the judge’s order to suspend visitation rights. The defendant remains locked up on $500,000 bond.

Local attorney Michel Meehan, who had been appointed guardian ad litem for the kids, said he visited them Tuesday and confirmed they were safe. The children’s ages range from 8 to 13.

[Image via New Canaan Police Department]