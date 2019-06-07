House Dems Want to Investigate Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani Says ‘Do it!’

“If they want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news,” Giuliani said to The Daily Beast in response to its reporting that House Democrats want to investigate him. “Do it! Give me a chance to give a couple speeches about it and hold a press conference. I’d love that… I think it’d be a fun fight. I’ll just compare it to all the things they’re not investigating… If they want, we can have a big fight over this.”

House Democrats are looking to open a probe into Giuliani’s planned a trip to Ukraine in which he hoped to find evidence that Biden illegally influenced the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to punish Shokin for investigating a energy company that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had worked for. Yuriy Lutsenko, the current Prosecutor General, said “Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws — at least as of now, we do not see any wrongdoing. A company can pay however much it wants to its board.”

Giuliani said that there was “nothing illegal or unethical about” his search for information about Biden. He also told the Daily Beast that the Democrats are trashing the Constitution and have been going down the “biggest misuse” of congressional investigations “since Joe McCarthy.”

Biden denied any wrongdoing and was unhappy with the former mayor of New York City. “I can’t remember any lawyer representing the president, conferring with the president, deciding to go overseas, where a government relies on U.S. largesse to try to get them to do something that everybody knows never happened,” Biden said.

This tough talk is in contrast to what Giuliani said on Thursday that he is “pretty busy” and probably won’t stay on as President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney. But in a tweet yesterday Giuliani said he has no plans to “cease personal representation” of the president.

I have no plan to cease personal representation of @realDonaldTrump. I was brought on to handle the Mueller investigation and I am still dealing with the possible crimes committed by the investigators. I’m here until Pres. doesn’t need me or needs something else. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 6, 2019

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]