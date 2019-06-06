A ‘Pretty Busy’ Giuliani Says (with a Caveat) That He Will ‘Probably Not’ Stay on as Trump’s Attorney

Rudy Giuliani‘s days as President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney may be numbered. Giuliani told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that his work on behalf of Trump—which he does for free—and other projects have kept the him “pretty busy.” Giuliani said that after Russia “cleanup” is done he will “probably not” stay on as Trump’s personal attorney, while also saying that this could change if he is “needed.”

In the interview, the former mayor of New York City said that he is currently “following up on evidence concerning [the] creation of the false narrative” around Robert Mueller‘s Russia report. Giuliani also said he hopes to pursue other endeavors, like “security analysis and consulting all over the world and legal cases I am interested in.”

Giuliani has spoken before about what life might look like after he is done representing the president.

He said that even if he no longer works as Trump’s attorney that does not mean he would stop helping Trump altogether. In an interview with Politico, Giuliani said he was interested in functioning in a freelancing attack dog role for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“We’ll see where they have holes and where they need help,” he said. “I’m available to do a lot of it.”

Giuliani might have already started working on the 2020 election. Giuliani planned a trip to Ukraine in which he was hoping to find evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden illegally influenced the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to punish Shokin for investigating a energy company that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had worked for. Biden denied any wrongdoing and was expressed his displeasure with the former mayor.

