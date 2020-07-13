Watch Our Live Network Now

Glee Actress Naya Rivera Sent Pre-Disappearance Photo That Was Starting Point for Search: Official

Alberto LuperonJul 13th, 2020, 10:20 am

Naya Rivera

An official in the search for Glee actress Naya Rivera, 33, said authorities’ efforts had two starting points: the location where the boat was found on Lake Piru in California, and a picture the missing woman had sent before her disappearance.

“There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Robert Inglis, a member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team, told US Weekly on Sunday. “We found where that cove was.”

Inglis said that dive members searched the cove and the boat location “extensively.” In many cases, there are witnesses who see a person jump off of a boat, which assists those conducting the ensuing search.

But things have turned out to be a lot more complicated in the search for Rivera.  The actress went missing on Wednesday while on a boat trip on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son. Authorities said her child was found on the watercraft, but not her. Officials said they believe she drowned. The question now: Where is she?

“In this case, it really could be the whole lake,” Inglis said. “There are a lot of coves that have to be searched.”

Officials have said that the search was hampered by poor visibility in the water, and efforts could only continue in the daytime. Inglis attested to this, saying you couldn’t even read the numbers if you held out a watch in front of your diving mask.

