Deputies Search for Glee Actress Naya Rivera at California Lake, But Fear She May Have Drowned

Deputies in Ventura County, California are searching for missing 33-year-old Glee actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, but they have described her as a “possible drowning victim.”

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera rented a pontoon boat at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday with her 4-year-old son, according to authorities in a CBS LA report. But another boater found the child sleeping in the watercraft alone at around 4 p.m.

The boy was reportedly unharmed. Deputies say the child told investigators that he and his mother had gone swimming. An adult life vest had been found on the boat.

The search was suspended at nightfall on Wednesday, but was scheduled to pick up again on Thursday.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit @Cal_OES @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

“We anticipate having a lot of resources out here tomorrow resuming at daybreak with multiple dive teams from the state Office of Emergency Services,” Sheriff’s Captain Eric Buschow said, according to The Ventura County Star. He said the son was safe with relatives.

Rivera’s last tweet was a photo of her with her son.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

