Deputies Release Surveillance Video and 911 Call from Disappearance of Glee Actress Naya Rivera

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California has released surveillance footage and 911 audio in the disappearance of 33-year-old Glee actress Naya Rivera on Lake Piru.

“This is the recording from the security camera at the boat launch when Naya Rivera and her son arrived to rent a pontoon boat at Lake Piru,” deputies said in a release Thursday night. “The video will show them departing the dock and travel north in the lake.”

Footage shows a black vehicle arriving in the parking lot from the lower left hand of the screen (0:52). An adult and a much smaller figure–presumably Rivera’s 4-year-old son–step out, and make their way to the dock. They depart on a boat, winding their way toward the top of the screen (11:25).

As of Friday morning, the search for Rivera neared its second full day, and the search has shifted to a recovery operation. Authorities believe she drowned.

According to the sheriff’s office, she rented a boat Wednesday afternoon and went out with her son. But later, the watercraft was found drifting with the child alone and asleep onboard.

As heard in the 911 audio, a woman called in the incident, saying “we” found a “little girl” in one of the boats, and her mom was nowhere to be found. When the operator asked about the child’s race, the caller said she didn’t know.

“I’m heading down there right now to go check on my husband,” the caller said, adding that her husband was one of the people that was there, and he told her to call it in.

This is an updated link to the 911 recording reporting Naya Rivera as a missing person. https://t.co/kxIMN5HVfS — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

“Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said 50 of their personnel, as well as boats, a helicopters, drivers, and drones searched the lake, but they suspended their efforts at 10 p.m., citing “zero visibility,” and dangerous conditions for divers. When they resumed their search Thursday morning, divers had less than one foot of visibility in daylight, they said.

From deputies:

The difficult conditions have made the recovery operation a very slow process. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the search with divers and sonar equipment. Approximately 100 personnel are participating in the mission on Thursday, including resources from neighboring counties and the United States Coast Guard.

