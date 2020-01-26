Featured Posts

Trump Said He Wanted to Hold Ukraine Aid Pending Probes of Bidens, According to Bolton Manuscript

by | 7:11 pm, January 26th, 2020

President Donald Trump told then-National Security Adviser John Bolton he wanted to withhold congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine until that nation’s officials committed to probes of the Bidens, according to an unpublished book manuscript written by Bolton and reported on by The New York Times.

Trump was impeached last month after allegedly making military aid contingent on those probes. He has denied wrongdoing, and construes the impeachment as a politically motivated smear campaign by Democrats. Nonetheless, the Bolton report quickly landed on the radar of top Democrats as well as a Republican-turned-Independent lawmaker.

In his unpublished manuscript, Bolton reportedly wrote that he discussed with Attorney General William Barr his issues regarding the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. That was sometime after Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bolton attorney Charles J. Cooper declined to comment in the Times report. The White House did not answer questions about the former adviser’s statements.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

