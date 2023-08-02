‘Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago.’: Transcripts show Rudy Giuliani making disparaging remarks about Jewish people, Matt Damon

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been recorded making disparaging remarks about Jewish people, degrading statements to a woman he was allegedly sexually abusing, and speculating about the sexuality of actor Matt Damon and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

According to transcripts filed by Noelle Dunphy in connection with her lawsuit against Giuliani for alleged sexual abuse, the longtime Donald Trump supporter — and apparent election worker defamer — made the comments over several months in 2019. Dunphy sued Giuliani in May, accusing him of raping and sexually abusing her during her time working for him. She has said that she was his director of business development, but Giuliani has denied that she was an employee. He also said that they were in a consensual relationship.

According to Dunphy’s complaint, Giuliani gave her “permission to record her interactions with Giuliani anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani’s interactions with others” after she suggested that she “one day write a book about Giuliani and Trump.” According to Dunphy, this consent to record was continual, and at times Giuliani even “pressed ‘record’ himself” on Dunphy’s cellphone to record their conversations,” the complaint says.

In one rambling passage, according to a transcript from March 12, 2019, Giuliani repeatedly discusses Dunphy’s breasts while also demanding that they be visible to no one else:

MR. GIULIANI: Come here, big t—. Come here, big t—. Your t— belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my t—. I want to claim my t—. I want to claim my t—. These are my t—. MS. DUNPHY: Oh, yeah. MR. GIULIANI: These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it? MS. DUNPHY: Yes. MR. GIULIANI: Understand? I’m very f—— possessive. I’ve gone easy on you. MS. DUNPHY: I don’t know. MR. GIULIANI: I’ve been easy on you. MS. DUNPHY: You’re pretty tough on me. MR. GIULIANI: I’ve been easy on you. Give them to me. MS. DUNPHY: Maybe —

Giuliani also expressed a desire to legally own Dunphy.

“I want to own you, officially,” he said on March 4, 2019. “Legally, with a document.”

“You are my b—-,” he said to her on March 23, 2019, according to one transcript. “You’re my f—— s—,” he added, using a degrading word to describe a woman who has sex.

In a sexually-tinged conversation with Dunphy also on March 4, 2019, in which they appear to discuss what they either will or would do upon arrival at a hotel, Giuliani, 79, indicated that their age difference was a turn-on for him.

MR. GIULIANI: Let the doorman wait outside to bring in the luggage. Wait, wait. We need a little time alone. Yeah, I need a little time alone with my girlfriend here. MS. DUNPHY: That’s right. MR. GIULIANI: With my daughter. MS. DUNPHY: That’s right. MR. GIULIANI: With my little girl.

Notably, in a transcript dated April 1, 2019, Rudy criticized someone linked to Trump’s political rival Joe Biden — it was not immediately clear from the transcript who — for inappropriate interactions with children.

“So, did you see this stuff with Biden now?” he said. “They’ve got pictures of him in rather compromising situations, touching these little girls. Little girls.”

“Right,” Dunphy replied.”

“He may be — he may really be a weirdo,” Giuliani said.

In that same conversation, he also made some remarks involving Middle Eastern cultures and sheep.

Maybe they — each one blame it on the other one and that’s why they’re angry. It’s like those freaking Arabs are the ones that’s forcing us to use their sheep, and the Arabs say, “It’s those darn Jews that are forcing us to use their sheep.” Somebody should tell them it’s Moses and Muhammed who did it.

The transcripts show that Giuliani made particularly nasty remarks about Jewish people.

“Jews. They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time,” Giuliani said to Dunphy on April 1, 2019, according to one transcript. “Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. Okay, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Passover is the springtime Jewish holiday that commemorates the Jewish peoples’ exodus from slavery in Egypt.

Giuliani, who has said that he is “more of a Jew” than liberal Jewish philanthropist and Holocaust survivor George Soros, spoke disparagingly of Jewish mens’ genitalia in the context of “natural selection.”

“Jewish men have small c—- because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani said. “Whereas the Italian men use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

Giuliani, who Dunphy described as someone who “took Viagra constantly,” is of Italian descent.

During a March 12, 2019, discussion of actors who are also Republicans, Giuliani used an anti-gay slur to describe actor Matt Damon, whose name he apparently struggled to remember.

MS. DUNPHY: Who were the other Republicans who are celebrities? MR. GIULIANI: Ain’t too many. Brad — not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him. MS. DUNPHY: Bradley Cooper? MR. GIULIANI: No, the other one. What the hell’s his name? MS. DUNPHY: Well, Matt Damon is very liberal. MR. GIULIANI: No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f**. Matt Damon is also 5’2, [e]yes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo. MS. DUNPHY: Maybe.

On Aug. 18, 2019, he said that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg “goes with men,” according to a transcript.

The transcripts of the audio recordings are certified by court reporters.

Representatives for Giuliani did not reply to Law&Crime’s request for comment in time for publication of this piece.

