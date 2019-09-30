George Conway Went Off When Trump Demanded to Meet Whistleblower ‘Accuser’: Your Presidency Is Doomed

The Donald Trump–George Conway feud continues, this time with the latter telling the former his presidency is doomed. Kellyanne Conway’s attorney husband reacted on Sunday to Trump’s demand to meet his whistleblower “accuser,” calling the president “lame and dumb,” and the author of his own destruction.

Trump said five things on Sunday night: 1) He “deserve[s]” to meet the whistleblower; 2) House Intel Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) lied to Congress; 3) Trump also wants to meet the people who told the whistleblower about his “perfect” phone call with Ukraine; 4) “SPYING on the U.S. President?”; 5) Schiff should be questioned for “treason” (a crime punishable by death that did not occur here)(Trump repeated the treason thing on Monday).

Here’s what the Sunday tweet thread from the president looks like in a paragraph:

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress. His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason. In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!

George Conway reacted to this by saying Trump was “lame and dumb.” He also suggested that Trump has already done in his presidency.

No one should be afraid of you, @realDonaldTrump, because beneath all your bluster, you’re lame and dumb. You’ve already done yourself in. All you’re doing now is expediting the process. And you’re too sociopathic and stupid to understand how and why. https://t.co/wK0h7zoBOI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 30, 2019

“No one should be afraid of you, @realDonaldTrump, because beneath all your bluster, you’re lame and dumb. You’ve already done yourself in. All you’re doing now is expediting the process,” he said. “And you’re too sociopathic and stupid to understand how and why.”

Conway has pinned this tweet at the top of his feed. Also on Sunday, Trump tweeted out some Fox News guest commentary, suggesting that a successful removal of him from office would cause a “Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

The president on Monday morning called the whistleblower “fake.”

[Images via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]