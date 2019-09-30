‘Oh, Wow. That’s Porn’: Police Investigating After Porn Plays on Digital Billboard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I-75 in Auburn Hills, Michigan just became the most famous highway in the United States, if only for a couple of days. Drivers witnessed porn playing on a road-side digital billboard Saturday night.

“I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,'” Chuck McMahon told Click On Detroit.

A billboard on northbound I-75 in Auburn Hills is playing porn. — name cannot be blank (@cmcmahon451) September 29, 2019

Dr. Justin Kammo told WNEM he “almost got into an accident.”

PORNOGRAPHIC BILLBOARD: If you were driving along I-75 North near M-59 East in Auburn Hills last night you may have seen something unusual on one of the digital billboards. This driver spotted it on his way home from dinner @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/wNku1XY5AZ — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) September 30, 2019

From his vantage point, Kammo described this as “lesbian porn,” involving two women. However, an uncensored video purportedly from the scene, and presumably from another point in time, shows two women, um, collaborating on a gentleman’s crotch (NSFW Twitter link).

Kammo said he assumed the billboard was hacked. He said he had often seen it set to the computer desktop.

This witness said he saw the porn at about 10:30 p.m. Auburn cops said they responded to the scene, and got in touch with Outfront Media, the company that operates the billboard. The video was reportedly taken down within 30 minutes.

Cops are investigating how the imagery made its way onto the billboard. Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon told The Detroit Free Press that charges could be possible, whether or not the billboard was hacked. Outfront Media didn’t immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Screengrab via WNEM]