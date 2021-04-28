Feds Executed a Search Warrant on Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment: Report

Federal authorities executed a search warrant on Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment, stepping up an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s lawyer’s dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday in an article citing three sources with knowledge in the matter.

One of those sources told the Times that authorities seized Giuliani’s electronic devices.

Just before Trump’s first impeachment investigation in 2019, Giuliani’s conduct in Ukraine came into focus during the prosecution of his former associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Parnas later cooperated with House investigators, sharing thousands of files and placing Giuliani at the heart of a pressure campaign against since-ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Photos that Parnas shared with congressional investigators showed Giuliani with him and Fruman, who were both born in ex-Soviet bloc countries.

Though Giuliani has long been reported to be under investigation in connection with Trump’s Ukraine scandal, the Times report represents a dramatic escalation of the probe, particular against someone who—like Giuliani—previously led the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Late last year, Parnas’s attorney Joseph Bondy revealed Giuliani’s message to him less than a month after his client was charged, appearing to suggest the former New York City mayor was getting ready to get rid of his phone.

“Joe, it’s Rudy Giuliani,” the former mayor of New York City told Bondy on Nov. 1, 2019, according to a transcript of the call made public in an exhibit in December. “I’m calling, uh, to see if we can talk either about or with Lev. I have my lawyer with me, but you can call me back at [REDACTED]. That’s [REDACTED].”

“That’s the soon to be gotten rid of number,” Giuliani allegedly added.

Parnas ultimately shared thousands of texts, emails, photographs, videos and other files with the House Intelligence Committee, which were cited more than 100 times in their impeachment report.

Bondy told Law&Crime that he expected to release a statement on the Giuliani raid “shortly.”

This is a developing story.

(Screenshot from a photo released by the House Intelligence Committee)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]