Dan Abrams, L&C Productions to Premiere New A&E Show ‘Court Cam Presents Under Oath’

A new A&E show “Court Cam Presents Under Oath” will take a rare look at what happens when criminal defendants make the risky decision to testify. Law&Crime founder Dan Abrams hosts and executive produces the series along with Law&Crime Productions. The show premieres Wednesday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Back-to-back new episodes will air weekly on the same schedule.

The docuseries will give viewers inside access to the cases where defendants take this rare gamble. The show will delve into the testimony, the contentious cross examination and offer exclusive interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys, and in some cases even the accused criminal themselves. The producers have also obtained original police recordings, video, and evidence to dig deeper into the case. The show will examine why the defendant took the stand (a decision most lawyers advise against), how they performed, and what it meant for the outcome of the case.

“Under Oath” will profile an array of emotional cases ranging from stories of love gone wrong, tragic happenstance, and even a harrowing admission of guilt from the stand. The show will air after the hit show “Court Cam” which is also hosted by Abrams.

The show is executive produced by Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo and Shelley Schulze for Law&Crime Productions. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E.

