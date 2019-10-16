Co-Founder of Fraud Guarantee, the Company Rudy Giuliani Advised, Has Been Arrested at JFK Airport

David Correia, one of four co-defendants charged last week in the Southern District of New York and the co-founder of the company Fraud Guarantee, was arrested at JFK Airport on Wednesday morning. That company was also co-founded by Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian-Floridian client Lev Parnas. Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested last week at Dulles Airport in Virginia while attempting to leave the country via a one-way ticket.

Parnas and Fruman were each hit with two counts of conspiracy, one count of making false statements, and one count of falsification of records. The charges are related to alleged campaign finance violations. Also named in the indictment unsealed last Thursday were defendants Correia and Andrey Kukushkin.

Correia, pictured above in a photo op with President Donald Trump back in 2018, was charged with one count of conspiracy. The same was true for Kukushkin.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

Giuliani has said that Parnas and his company Fraud Guarantee retained the services of his management and security firm, Giuliani Partners LLC, in August 2018 to consult on business technology and provide legal advice on regulatory issues. Parnas and Fraud Guarantee reportedly paid Giuliani the $500,000 in two installments.

While Giuliani has said publicly that he doesn’t need a lawyer at this time — despite his friends’ apparent concerns — it does appear that federal prosecutors are trying to get to the bottom of his dealings. Giuliani is a subject of the SDNY investigation.

As for Correia, his bio is still up on the Fraud Guarantee website. It says:

A lifelong entrepreneur, David worked in the commercial mortgage and lending industry. He was part of a team that worked to bring the first “actively traded” commercial mortgage based ETF (exchange traded fund) to market, on the NYSE. David also contributed to the re-structuring of the IR (investor relations) department for one of only 10 publicly traded medical staffing companies. Early in his career, David owned, operated and successfully sold nationally acclaimed restaurants. After selling his restaurants, David became intimately engaged in the Philadelphia residential real estate market as an investor. This began his career in the industry before moving to the commercial sector. Prior to his business endeavors, David played professional golf for over 6 years.

