Capitol Police Investigate ‘Moving Boxes’ NRCC Sent Democrats After Impeachment Vote

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), “dedicated to defeating Democrats and taking back the House in 2020,” reportedly sent Democrats packages after House lawmakers passed an impeachment process resolution on Thursday. The so-called “moving boxes,” given the timing, were seen as suspicious, and Capitol Police were called to investigate.

Apparently the NRCC sent some frontline Democrats “moving boxes” after the impeachment vote, but because the boxes looked like suspicious packages, Capitol Police were called to investigate. So that’s neat. Pic from a source: pic.twitter.com/SJqFFKnaEm — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 31, 2019

Per Matt Fuller of HuffPost:

Others are now confirming the Capitol Police investigation.

I'm told that Capitol Police is investigating suspicious packages in House office buildings that were dropped off by the NRCC after the impeachment inquiry vote. Among those who've received: Spanberger, Fletcher, Schrier, Lamb — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 31, 2019

Gottheimer too. One office tells me that Cap Police opened the box, and found it empty. But officers are coming back for it as evidence. Also it was not actually a moving box, just a Post Office box.. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 31, 2019

The bottom line appears to be that NRCC meant to send a message that the impeachment vote would be fatal to Democratic candidates’ re-election campaigns, but the packages were instead interpreted as potentially fatal for different reasons.

Democrats were targeted via package in the somewhat recent past for their vocal opposition to President Donald Trump.

The NRCC has responded.

We know Democrats love investigations but why are they looking a gift horse in the mouth? These boxes will be useful next November! https://t.co/LJcjF9D8KR — NRCC (@NRCC) October 31, 2019

