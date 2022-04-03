Six people are dead, and 12 are injured after a shooting in Sacramento, California, overnight, cops said.

Witnesses said there was a fight, then shots fired from a moving vehicle, according to KABC.

Police did not identify or describe any suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

🚨 K Street Shooting Update🚨 Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates. #kstreetshooting #sacramentopolice #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

As part of the investigation, officers closed 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street.

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Community activist Berry Accius said he arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

“The first thing I saw was like victims,” he told The Associated Press. “I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’ You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see.”

BREAKING: Police say six people are dead and at least nine others injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento. Police provided few details about the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” https://t.co/JNLpPmnQxZ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2022

BREAKING: We are scene of a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento — police say 6 dead, 15 hurt near 10th & K pic.twitter.com/MI3XYL7caF — Luke Cleary (@LukeCleary) April 3, 2022

Update – 4:06 PM: Officers now say 12 people were injured. From cops:

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We are currently working to determine what, if any, relation these events have to the shooting. Additional photos and/or videos can be submitted directly to the department at the following link:https://sacramentopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/april3shooting or by following the attached QR code.

