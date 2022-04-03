 Mass Shooting in Sacramento, California
At Least 6 People Dead, 12 Injured After Mass Shooting in Sacramento, California: Police

Alberto LuperonApr 3rd, 2022, 9:40 am

Six people are dead, and 12 are injured after a shooting in Sacramento, California, overnight, cops said.

Witnesses said there was a fight, then shots fired from a moving vehicle, according to KABC.

Police did not identify or describe any suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

As part of the investigation, officers closed 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street.

Community activist Berry Accius said he arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

“The first thing I saw was like victims,” he told The Associated Press. “I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’ You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see.”

Update – 4:06 PM: Officers now say 12 people were injured. From cops:

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We are currently working to determine what, if any, relation these events have to the shooting. Additional photos and/or videos can be submitted directly to the department at the following link:https://sacramentopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/april3shooting or by following the attached QR code.

